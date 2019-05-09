Sections
Outdoors Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

MAY

9 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out/Crawfish Boil. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

11 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stewart (501) 483-4437 or jaks1@ymail.com

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

18 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. DeGray Lake/Spillway. sherwoodbassclub.com

19 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Greers Ferry Lake/Devil’s Fork. (501) 428-9850.

19 Mr. Bass of Arkansas bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. mrbassofarkansas.com

Print Headline: Outdoors Calendar

