Pottsville jumps out early, downs Southside Batesville

BATESVILLE — The Pottsville Lady Apaches jumped on Southside Batesvile starter Katie Denison for four hits and three runs in the top of the first inning, and led by as much as 4-0 in defeating the host Lady Southerners 5-2.

Sadie Saul led Pottsville with three hits and scored three runs. Abbie Cain had two hits and scored a run. The Lady Apaches finished with 10 hits.

The Lady Southerners had three hits including a two-run home run by Shelby Warren in the bottom of the fourth that cut the deficit to 4-2.