Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Brummett Online Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Razorbacks eliminated at SEC Tournament, await NCAA destination

by Matt Jones | Today at 12:02 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas starter Autumn Storms delivers to the plate against Kentucky Friday, March 29, 2019, during the first inning at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Arkansas is headed home after one game at the Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament.

The Razorbacks lost 4-1 to Georgia in the 8-9 game on Thursday morning in College Station, Texas. The Bulldogs advanced to play top-seeded Alabama on Thursday night.

The Arkansas-Georgia game was scheduled to be played Wednesday, but severe weather caused it to be rescheduled.

Georgia (40-16) scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning after Arkansas' Ashley Diaz homered in the top of the inning to tie the game 1-1.

The Bulldogs went ahead 2-1 on Alysen Febrey's RBI single. Aided by an Arkansas error, Febrey scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to go ahead 3-1.

Georgia added a two-out run in the sixth inning against Arkansas relief pitcher Mary Haff.

Arkansas' Autumn Storms (20-7) took the loss in a 2 1/3-inning start in which she allowed 5 hits. Georgia's Kylie Bass struck out 7 in 7 innings to earn her 12th win.

The Razorbacks (38-18) now await their NCAA Tournament destination, which will be announced Sunday. With a national RPI ranking of 22, Arkansas is a long shot to host a regional for a second year in a row.

Softball America's latest projection has Arkansas as the No. 2 seed in the Norman (Okla.) Regional. The Razorbacks lost twice to Oklahoma in the Norman Super Regional last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT