Razorbacks eliminated at SEC Tournament, await NCAA destination

Arkansas is headed home after one game at the Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament.

The Razorbacks lost 4-1 to Georgia in the 8-9 game on Thursday morning in College Station, Texas. The Bulldogs advanced to play top-seeded Alabama on Thursday night.

The Arkansas-Georgia game was scheduled to be played Wednesday, but severe weather caused it to be rescheduled.

Georgia (40-16) scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning after Arkansas' Ashley Diaz homered in the top of the inning to tie the game 1-1.

The Bulldogs went ahead 2-1 on Alysen Febrey's RBI single. Aided by an Arkansas error, Febrey scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to go ahead 3-1.

Georgia added a two-out run in the sixth inning against Arkansas relief pitcher Mary Haff.

Arkansas' Autumn Storms (20-7) took the loss in a 2 1/3-inning start in which she allowed 5 hits. Georgia's Kylie Bass struck out 7 in 7 innings to earn her 12th win.

The Razorbacks (38-18) now await their NCAA Tournament destination, which will be announced Sunday. With a national RPI ranking of 22, Arkansas is a long shot to host a regional for a second year in a row.

Softball America's latest projection has Arkansas as the No. 2 seed in the Norman (Okla.) Regional. The Razorbacks lost twice to Oklahoma in the Norman Super Regional last season.