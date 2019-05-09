Rector's home run leads Conway past Fayetteville 10-1

BENTONVILLE — T’yaunna Rector hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run to lead Conway past Fayetteville 10-1 at the Class 6A state softball tournament.

Rector accounted for all three of Conway’s runs in the second inning when she hit a ball over the center fielder’s headed and scored standing up. Conway added five more runs in the fourth inning with the help of a two-run double from Addison Jordan.

Conway outhit Fayetteville 13-3 and the Lady Bulldogs committed all four errors in the game. Shalin Charles hit a double and scored Fayetteville’s only run.