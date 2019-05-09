Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Brummett Online Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rector's home run leads Conway past Fayetteville 10-1

by Henry Apple | Today at 6:14 p.m. 0comments

BENTONVILLE — T’yaunna Rector hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run to lead Conway past Fayetteville 10-1 at the Class 6A state softball tournament.

Rector accounted for all three of Conway’s runs in the second inning when she hit a ball over the center fielder’s headed and scored standing up. Conway added five more runs in the fourth inning with the help of a two-run double from Addison Jordan.

Conway outhit Fayetteville 13-3 and the Lady Bulldogs committed all four errors in the game. Shalin Charles hit a double and scored Fayetteville’s only run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT