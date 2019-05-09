Rogers eliminates Fort Smith Southside

BENTONVILLE — Emma Kate Jackson's two-run single in the third inning began a string of nine unanswered runs as Rogers outslugged Fort Smith Southside with a 15-9 victory in the Class 6A state softball tournament.

Southside (15-14) scored three runs in the top of the fourth and took a 4-3 lead on Piper Morgan's two-run double, but Jackson's hit put Rogers (16-6) ahead to stay. The Lady Mounties added an RBI double by Kaylin Melvin and a two-run single by Journee Zito to make it an 8-4 game, then added four more runs in the fifth to make it a 12-4 game.

Courtney Storey had four hits and scored twice to pace Rogers' 19-hit attack, while Jackson and Jordan Jeffrey each had three hits. Cassie Gonzalez and Zito drove in three runs apiece.

Hana Dingman had a solo home run for Southside, while Piper Morgan added an inside-the-park grand slam in the sixth and cut Rogers' lead to 12-8.