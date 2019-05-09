Rogers Heritage tops North Little Rock in Class 6A tournament opener

CONWAY — Junior Lanee Knight scored off of a free kick with 9:18 remaining and the Rogers Heritage Lady War Eagles held off North Little Rock 2-1 in the first round of the Class 6A girls state soccer tournament at Hendrix College.

Heritage (13-8) advances to play Conway in today's quarterfinals.

Heritage held a 1-0 lead at the half, getting a goal from junior Pam Seller at the 19:40 mark. North Little Rock tied the game with 25:41 remaining when freshman Rylee Ellis scored on a header.