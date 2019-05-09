Rogers rolls past Little Rock Central 14-4

ROGERS — The Rogers Mounties erased an early deficit with a nine-run inning following a rain delay and went on for the 14-4 victory over Little Rock Central in the Class 6A state baseball tournament.

Rogers will play Cabot at 2:30 Friday in the quarterfinals.

McKaden Templeton went 4 for 4 with a two-run home run, drove in three runs and scored four times to pace a 16-hit attack for Rogers (17-12).

Javii Goins Jr. hit a three-run home run for the Tigers (11-19) in the top of the third inning inning for a 4-0 lead, but Rogers roared back after a 50-minute rain delay to score nine runs in the bottom of the inning.

Jace Bray earned the victory with two scoreless innings of relief. Tim Howard added three hits, while three other Mounties chipped in two hits each.