BATESVILLE — The Morrilton and Joe T. Robinson pitching staffs combined for 12 walks, and 8 of them went to the Devil Dogs including 5 in the top of the second inning when they scored 5 runs and took the lead for good in a 14-6 victory at the Class 4A state baseball tournament.

Morrilton finished with five hits but got home runs from Marcel Lemmer, Carson Collins and Phillip Drillig. Robinson had four hits including a home run by Luke Pectol.