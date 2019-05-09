Shots near school hurt person in PB

PINE BLUFF -- A shooting Wednesday afternoon near Pine Bluff High School sent a person to the hospital and prompted a brief lockdown of the campus.

Shots were reported in the area of 11th Avenue and Laurel Street, almost directly across from the school, about 2:30 p.m., according to Pine Bluff police spokesman officer DeAunuanna Martin Roberts.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

The school was locked down for about 30 minutes, Martin Roberts said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

State Desk on 05/09/2019