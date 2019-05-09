Slain Colorado student called hero

Brendan Bialy, a senior at STEM School Highlands Ranch, hands a microphone back Wednesday after he spoke during a news conference in Englewood, Colo., about his role in stopping a deadly attack at the school Tuesday.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- The lone fatality in the Colorado high school shooting was Kendrick Castillo, a friendly 18-year-old who, witnesses said, leaped from his desk in a literature class and charged the two attackers, sacrificing his life to buy classmates time to escape.

Two other students, including an 18-year-old who was preparing to enter the Marines, also tackled at least one of the shooters. And an armed security guard then confronted and detained one of the gunmen, officials said.

Authorities said these acts of bravery helped minimize the bloodshed from the attack, which also wounded eight people.

"We're going to hear about very heroic things that have taken place at the school," Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Wednesday.

The suspects were identified by law enforcement officials as 18-year-old Devon Erickson and a 16-year-old who prosecutors identified as Maya McKinney but whose attorney said uses male pronouns and the name Alec. Authorities said the suspects walked into STEM School Highlands Ranch through an entrance without metal detectors and opened fire in two classrooms.

About 600 students were in the section of the school where the attack occurred.

The wounded students were 15 years old or older, the sheriff said. All nine of the students harmed were shot at the school, he said.

Because the attack happened only miles from Columbine High School and just weeks after the 20th anniversary of the shooting there, questions quickly arose about whether it was inspired by the 1999 massacre. But investigators offered no immediate motive.

Student Nui Giasolli told NBC's Today show that she was in her British literature class when the suspect identified as Erickson entered late and pulled out a gun.

Castillo lunged at the gunman, who shot the teen. Castillo's swift action gave the rest of the class time to get underneath their desks and then run across the room to escape, Giasolli said.

A member of the school's robotics club, Castillo had an infectious smile and gentle sense of humor, according to friends. He worked part time at a manufacturing company that had offered him a job after an internship because he was such a standout employee.

"To find he went down as a hero, I'm not surprised. That's exactly who Kendrick was," said Rachel Short, president of the company, Baccara.

Brendan Bialy, also 18 and a senior who was enrolled in a delayed-entry program for the Marines, charged the shooters as well, helping fight them off, according to authorities and witnesses. "His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates," Marine Capt. Michael Maggiti said.

Later Wednesday, the family of student Joshua Jones put out a statement saying he was shot twice while also disarming one of the attackers.

Then, as the shooters moved through the 1,800-student campus, an armed security guard detained one of them, Spurlock said.

The guard was employed by Boss High Level Protection, a company started by a former SWAT team leader who responded to the Columbine shooting. The owner, Grant Whitus, said the security guard is a former Marine who ran to the area of the shootings and confronted one of the armed students in a hallway.

The guard drew his weapon and apprehended the person, Whitus said.

Both suspects were students at the school, and they were not previously known to authorities, Spurlock said.

Erickson made his first court appearance Wednesday and kept his head down. McKinney appeared in court after Erickson's hearing.

District attorney George Brauchler said he has not decided whether to file adult charges but added that McKinney is old enough to be charged as an adult without a judge's review.

Formal charges were expected to be filed by Friday.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman killed two students and wounded four at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. In that case as well, one of the fatalities was a student who charged the attacker.

The Colorado attack unfolded nearly three weeks after neighboring Littleton marked the anniversary of the Columbine attack that killed 13 people. The two schools are separated by about 7 miles in adjacent communities south of Denver.

Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler said the community remains resilient in the face of multiple shootings, including Columbine, the 2012 theater shooting in the Denver suburb of Aurora and the 2013 shooting at Arapahoe High School.

"Who we are is a kind, compassionate, caring people, and this does not define us. It won't today and it won't tomorrow," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Elliott, Colleen Slevin, Monika Mathur and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press; and by Susan Svrluga and Moriah Balingit of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/Rachel Short

This undated photo provided by Rachel Short shows Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Photo by AP/The Denver Post/JOE AMON

Devon Erickson, 18, one of two suspects in a shooting Tuesday at a Colorado charter school, appears in court Wednesday in Castle Rock, Colo. Officials said the student killed in the attack, Kendrick Castillo, reportedly charged at the attackers, sacrificing his life to give classmates time to escape.

