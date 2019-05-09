Sections
State Board of Education votes to shut tiny but award-winning elementary school

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 12:11 p.m. 0comments

The state Board of Education voted 7-0 Thursday to close the tiny but award-winning Kingsland Elementary School in the Rison-based Cleveland County School District.

The local board had voted 6-1 to close the school — the lack of a unanimous vote requiring the final decision to be made by the state Board.

The school is a National Blue Ribbon School this school year — one of three in the state — and the workplace of the state’s sole Milken Educator $25,000 award winner.

On the other hand, the school has a C letter grade and a rapidly declining enrollment that is now below 80 students.

Kingsland is known for being the birthplace of singer Johnny Cash.

