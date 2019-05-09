State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Good;Good

CLEAR;--;--;--;--

CONWAY;Good;Fair;Good;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Poor;Good

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;Fair

OVERCUP;Good;Fair;Good;Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Excellent;--;Excellent;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;Good

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Good

VALENCIA;--;--;Good;--

WILLASTEIN;Good;Excellent;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;--;Excellent;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is clear with generation of two units for 12 hours starting at 8-10 a.m. Trout are hitting caddis flies because there is a big caddis hatch in the mornings before the new water hits an area. Caddis emergers and pupa are good fly choices. Drift fishing is good by staying ahead of the day's generation, and there are short wading opportunities from Winkley Shoal down to Libby Shoal. The new water gets to Winkley in about 3½ hours and Libby in 4-4½ hours after leaving the dam.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Excellent

WHITE RIVER Brown trout are biting on in-line spinnerbaits. The river bed is a little mossy right now, so it's best to keep your bait just under the surface an inch or two. Try floating a gold/black or brook trout colored Rapala. One hydropower unit is running consistently, creating excellent conditions for using an orange/brown or trim-olive jig.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;Good;Good;Poor;Good

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Fair;--;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBaits on light terminal tackle and spoons of various colors between Spider Creek and Bertrand.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

FORT SMITH;--;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;Poor;Poor;Good;Good

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CHARLES;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent

CROWN;Good;Fair;Good;Good

WHITE RIVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair

SPRING RIVER Nymphs and woolly buggers have been hot. White and olive have been the best colors. Orange Trout Magnets bouncing off the bottom have been best for trout fishing.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Good;Good

GREESON;Good;--;--;Fair

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Poor;--;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Fair;Fair;Fair;Poor

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Excellent;--;--;Good

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Fair;Good;Poor

OUACHITA;Excellent;Good;Good;Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER High flow below Carpenter Dam is creating unsafe boating and fishing conditions.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

CHICOT;--;--;Good;--

MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 05/09/2019