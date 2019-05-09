BASKETBALL

Gafford invited to combine

Daniel Gafford, a 6-11 forward from El Dorado who was a first-team All-SEC player as a sophomore at the University of Arkansas last season, is among 66 players invited attend the NBA Draft Combine, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The combine will be held May 15-19 in Chicago.

Gafford averaged 16.9 points, 8.7 rebound and 2.0 blocked shots in 32 games last season before he declared for the NBA Draft on March 18. He announced he would not return to Arkansas for a junior season and missed both of the Razorbacks' NIT games.

-- Bob Holt

ASU men add assistant

Arkansas State men's Coach Mike Balado announced the hiring of Rick Cabrera as an assistant coach Wednesday.

Cabrera spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Austin Peay, which went 41-26 in that span and went from allowing 83.8 points per game in 2016-17 to 71.2 points per game in 2017-18, the second-largest drop in points per game nationally.

A former guard for Tennessee Tech, Cabrera spent five seasons as an assistant at his alma mater and was the team's associate head coach in 2015-16. He also spent four seasons as an assistant at Tennessee-Chattanooga and four seasons as head coach at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Penn.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas-Georgia postponed

Heavy rains and a tornado warning in the College Station, Texas, area Wednesday caused schedule alterations at the SEC Tournament, being played at Davis Diamond.

The University of Arkansas was scheduled to face Georgia at 5:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday, but because of the inclement weather, the game was moved to 10 a.m. today. The game will still be shown on SEC Network and will be followed by Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, which was also postponed because of the weather.

Should the Razorbacks win, they would be scheduled to play top-seed Alabama at 8 p.m.

Mississippi State defeated host Texas A&M 3-2 in Wednesday's first game before the severe weather hit. Once action resumed, Florida defeated South Carolina 6-5 and Auburn beat Missouri 3-0 in the final game of the day.

