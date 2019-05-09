Teenager arrested in two robberies

A Jacksonville teenager was arrested two days after investigators said he robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Monday, according to arrest reports.

Jaden Kropp, 17, was arrested on two charges of aggravated robbery Wednesday after Pulaski County deputies said he admitted to robbing a Dollar General near the intersection of Arkansas 107 and Arkansas 89 north of Macon on Monday and the Come-N-Get-It convenience store in Sherwood, arrest reports said.

Two arrest reports name two different dates for the Come-N-Get-It robbery; one says Nov. 15 whereas the other says April 22.

Kropp told investigators he robbed one store with a BB gun and the other with an air soft gun, according to an arrest report.

Kropp was charged as an adult, but was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Wednesday evening.

Meth found after man's parole visit

A Sherwood man took a pound of meth to his parole visit Wednesday, and was arrested, court documents said.

Bradley Aaron Bernard, who turned 34 Tuesday, went to his scheduled parole visit Wednesday morning at 2679 Pike Ave., in North Little Rock with a pound of meth and several smoking pipes in his car, the report said.

Little Rock police officers searched the car, found the drugs and arrested Bernard on charges of trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Bernard was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening.

Pokemon players robbed of phones

Two men were robbed at gunpoint while playing a Pokemon game along a trail in downtown Little Rock on Monday evening, authorities said.

Dylan Kimbriel, 19, of Maumelle, said he and a friend had been playing the interactive phone game Pokemon Go at various sites around Little Rock when they decided to go downtown. The game involves finding virtual characters at various real-world locations.

The two players found a bench near the Arkansas River Trail just west of Interstate 30 at about 8 p.m. and had been sitting for a short time when two men approached and asked if they wanted to buy drugs. When the two victims declined, the two others left but returned several minutes later and told them to "run your pockets."

When Kimbriel refused, one of the robbers drew a gun, pointed it at the pair, and repeated his command.

"I was honestly just more confused than anything," Kimbriel said in an interview Tuesday, adding he didn't think he looked like the sort of person who would have anything worth stealing.

The two victims emptied their pockets and also handed over their phones and a set of keys. One of the victims also gave up his wallet. After looking at its contents, the robbers threw it to the ground.

"I was kind of worried that when they realized we didn't really have anything of value they'd just shoot us," Kimbriel said.

Instead, the gunman and his accomplice ran away, heading west on President Clinton Avenue.

Since their phones were stolen, Kimbriel said he hasn't been able to make any post-robbery contact with his friend.

"I didn't even have that much luck playing the [Pokemon] game," Kimbriel said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

