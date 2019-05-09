UA 4th; heads to nationals

Maria Fassi, of Mexico, watches her chip on the first hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The No. 8 University of Arkansas women's golf team clinched a spot in the 24-team NCAA Championships by firing a team score of 2 under Wednesday at the Cle Elum Regional outside Seattle.

The Razorbacks closed the regional in fourth place, the position they held at the end of each round at the 6,306-yard Tumble Creek Club course, with a score of 5-over-par 869.

At a glance NCAA Women’s golf Cle Elum Regional At Tumble Creek Club at Suncadia Resort Par 72, 6,306 yards Team scores Southern Cal;281-285-278—844 Washington;285-293-281—859 Northwestern;284-302-278—864 Arkansas;287-296-286—869 San Jose State;289-293-290—872 Central Florida;290-298-286—874 Ohio State;293-295-287—875 Oregon State;293-296-288—877 Oregon;295-296-288—879 South Carolina;298-296-287—881 Iowa State;299-301-282—882 San Diego State;296-298-295—889 Sacramento State;302-302-288—892 Old Dominion;293-309-293—895 Miami;299-314-289—902 New Mexico State;321-305-299—925 Boston University;307-318-312—937 Southern Illinois;322-320-310—952 Arkansas scores Maria Fassi;69-72-69—210 Kaylee Benton;70-75-73—218 Brooke Matthews;75-74-70—219 Zimena Gonzalez;73-75-74—222 Dylan Kim;80-82-75—237

Senior Maria Fassi, the reigning SEC champion, and freshman Brooke Matthews of Rogers led the Razorbacks' charge in the final round of the 54-hole regional.

No. 1 Southern California ran away with the title by shooting a 10 under to finish at 20 under, 15 strokes ahead of Pac 12 rival and No. 19 Washington. The Trojans will be among the favorites for the NCAA championships, which begin May 17 at The Blessings in Fayetteville.

Washington wound up at 5 under, followed by No. 16 Northwestern (even), Arkansas, San Jose State (8 over) and Central Florida (10 over).

Fassi fired a 3-under 69 to finish 6 under for the regional and tied for fifth place with Northwestern's Brooke Riley.

USC's Jennifer Chang was the regional medalist with an 11-under par, one shot better than Washington's Rino Sasaki and Central Florida's Ana Laura Collado.

Matthews was 3 over after a double bogey on the par-4, 5th hole, but she carded seven birdies the rest of the way to post a 70 for the day and a 3 over for the tournament. She finished tied for 22nd.

Arkansas senior Kaylee Benton completed the tournament at 2 over and tied for 17th place after shooting a 73. Benton was at 2 under following a birdie at No. 10, but she gave the stroke back on the next hole and had a double bogey down the stretch.

Freshman Ximena Gonzalez had birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to provide the Razorbacks' other counting score at 2-over 74. She tied for 40th overall at 6 over.

Senior Dylan Kim had her best round of the tournament with a 75 for Arkansas' non-counting score. Her 21 over tied for 82nd place.

