UA 4th; heads to nationals

The No. 8 University of Arkansas women's golf team clinched a spot in the 24-team NCAA Championships by firing a team score of 2 under Wednesday at the Cle Elum Regional outside Seattle.
The Razorbacks closed the regional in fourth place, the position they held at the end of each round at the 6,306-yard Tumble Creek Club course, with a score of 5-over-par 869.
At a glance
NCAA Women’s golf Cle Elum Regional
At Tumble Creek Club at Suncadia Resort
Par 72, 6,306 yards
Team scores
Southern Cal;281-285-278—844
Washington;285-293-281—859
Northwestern;284-302-278—864
Arkansas;287-296-286—869
San Jose State;289-293-290—872
Central Florida;290-298-286—874
Ohio State;293-295-287—875
Oregon State;293-296-288—877
Oregon;295-296-288—879
South Carolina;298-296-287—881
Iowa State;299-301-282—882
San Diego State;296-298-295—889
Sacramento State;302-302-288—892
Old Dominion;293-309-293—895
Miami;299-314-289—902
New Mexico State;321-305-299—925
Boston University;307-318-312—937
Southern Illinois;322-320-310—952
Arkansas scores
Maria Fassi;69-72-69—210
Kaylee Benton;70-75-73—218
Brooke Matthews;75-74-70—219
Zimena Gonzalez;73-75-74—222
Dylan Kim;80-82-75—237
Senior Maria Fassi, the reigning SEC champion, and freshman Brooke Matthews of Rogers led the Razorbacks' charge in the final round of the 54-hole regional.
No. 1 Southern California ran away with the title by shooting a 10 under to finish at 20 under, 15 strokes ahead of Pac 12 rival and No. 19 Washington. The Trojans will be among the favorites for the NCAA championships, which begin May 17 at The Blessings in Fayetteville.
Washington wound up at 5 under, followed by No. 16 Northwestern (even), Arkansas, San Jose State (8 over) and Central Florida (10 over).
Fassi fired a 3-under 69 to finish 6 under for the regional and tied for fifth place with Northwestern's Brooke Riley.
USC's Jennifer Chang was the regional medalist with an 11-under par, one shot better than Washington's Rino Sasaki and Central Florida's Ana Laura Collado.
Matthews was 3 over after a double bogey on the par-4, 5th hole, but she carded seven birdies the rest of the way to post a 70 for the day and a 3 over for the tournament. She finished tied for 22nd.
Arkansas senior Kaylee Benton completed the tournament at 2 over and tied for 17th place after shooting a 73. Benton was at 2 under following a birdie at No. 10, but she gave the stroke back on the next hole and had a double bogey down the stretch.
Freshman Ximena Gonzalez had birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to provide the Razorbacks' other counting score at 2-over 74. She tied for 40th overall at 6 over.
Senior Dylan Kim had her best round of the tournament with a 75 for Arkansas' non-counting score. Her 21 over tied for 82nd place.
Sports on 05/09/2019
Print Headline: UA 4th; heads to nationals
Comments