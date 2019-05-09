Sections
UALR, eStem reach tentative deal to move high school students out of university center at lunch

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 2:27 p.m.
The remodeled and expanded Larson Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is now an eStem Public Charter High School.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Arkansas System office and eStem Public Charter High School have come to a tentative agreement that would move the high school students out of the university's student center during lunchtime.

In an announcement Thursday, the university said eStem students will dine on half of the second floor of Ross Hall and can use that space for "recreational" purposes as well. UALR first pitched a version of this arrangement to eStem in March.

Since eStem opened at UALR in the fall of 2017, university students have complained about the lack of access to their student center for the middle part of the day and the "high school atmosphere" they felt the students' presence brought to campus.

Students at eStem have said they like the opportunities being on a university campus provide and that interactions with university students are minimal.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

