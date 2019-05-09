Western Arkansas pastor accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, police say

A pastor at a newly formed church in western Arkansas is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, with one of the alleged assaults stemming as far back as last year, authorities said.

Van Buren police arrested 51-year-old Francisco Porras Monday on suspicion of four counts of second-degree sexual assault. The charges carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence and thousands of dollars in fines.

The victim's mother reported Porras after finding his text messages on her child's phone, police said.

Porras is a part-time pastor at Rose of Sharon, a recently formed church that meets in various locations around the city but isn't headquartered at any building.

Contact information for the church wasn’t listed online or in business filings.

It wasn’t immediately known how often Porras was around children or what his role is with the church.

A Crawford County jail roster didn’t list Porras as an inmate Thursday afternoon, and online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Messages to Porras’ last-known phone number weren’t immediately returned Thursday.