Woman fends off robbery attempt at Little Rock Walmart

Authorities said a central Arkansas woman fended off a robbery attempt at a Little Rock Walmart when a person posing as an employee accused her of stealing and started tugging on her purse before she told him she had a gun and he ran.

Amanda Rust, 31, said she was running an errand for her boss when a young person approached her Wednesday morning and accused her of stealing from the Walmart along South Bowman Road.

She said the person followed her out of the store, claiming to be with the store’s loss prevention team and saying she didn’t pay for her items when he approached her.

At first, Rust said she believed him or thought it was a prank, noting that he was fairly well-dressed and had other young friends nearby, until he started tugging on her purse.

She said she pulled back and then “I told him I had a weapon in the car.”

Rust said the person ran off and into a silver car with other people in it before it left.

A police report didn’t include detailed descriptions of the fake store employee, and no arrests were made at the time.

Rust described the encounter as “weird” but said her work plans to take extra safety steps, including making trips in pairs.