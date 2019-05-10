13-year term given in LR robbery case

A 32-year-old Little Rock man, accused of breaking his ex-girlfriend's hand during a beating, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims.

Courtney Jawon Harris pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felony theft in exchange for prosecutors dropping a kidnapping charge. Harris, who already has a misdemeanor conviction for assaulting the woman, will have to serve about 8½ years before he can qualify for parole.

Harris was arrested about two weeks after he and Tiarra Griffis, 32, showed up at the U.S. Bank branch at 401 W. Capitol Ave. in November.

When Griffis attempted to withdraw some money, the teller saw that she appeared to be injured and asked whether Griffis needed help. Harris left when bank employees took Griffis to the back offices to call police.

Officers arrived to find Griffis bleeding from her right eye with swelling on her face and scrapes on her forearms.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Griffis told police that Harris had beaten her and taken her to the bank to get money for him.

According to a police report, Griffis said she'd known Harris since high school and saw him occasionally.

She said he had arrived at her house and asked for money to buy drugs, but she turned him down.

Griffis said Harris went through her house looking for cash and her bank card, pausing at times to punch her in the face and kick her in the body. He also hit her over the head with a cooking kettle and threatened her with pepper spray. He took $47 and her cellphone.

He demanded she withdraw money from her account, so they took the bus to the bank where he went inside with her, Griffis told investigators.

Metro on 05/10/2019