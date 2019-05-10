Sections
Arkansas' first medical marijuana dispensary to open within 3 days

by Hunter Field | Today at 4:21 p.m. 6comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Nov. 30, 2018 photo, medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he's grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee, about 40 miles east of Oklahoma City. The roll out of statewide medical and recreational programs typically is a grindingly slow process that can take years. Not so in Oklahoma, a Bible Belt state that moved with lightning speed once voters approved medical cannabis in June, 2018. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

Arkansas' first medical marijuana dispensary will open its doors for business within the next three days, company officials told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, ending a more than two-year delay to the drug’s implementation in the Natural State.

A spokesman for Doctors Orders RX, a Hot Springs dispensary, said the retailer plans to open as soon as it resolves glitches with the state-mandated tracking software — potentially this weekend. The dispensary is located at 4893 Malvern Ave. in Hot Springs.

A second dispensary plans to open at 10 a.m. Monday, its CEO told the newspaper on Friday. Green Springs Medical received final approval to open from state regulators on Friday. It is located at 309 Seneca St. in Hot Springs.

The drug will be in short supply at the start, but cultivators expect additional harvests in the coming weeks. Prices will also be high at first, but industry leaders expect them to decrease over time as they have in other states once markets matured.

A company spokesman said Doctors Orders will initially charge $420 per ounce of dry flower, which is typically purchased in smaller increments like an eighth of an ounce ($52.50). Green Springs Medical will charge $395 per ounce or $15 per gram, according to CEO Dragan Vicentic.

Both dispensaries cautioned patients to expect long lines and waits for the first few weeks that the drug is available.

Arkansans voted to legalize cannabis for medical use in 2016, approving Amendment 98 to the Arkansas Constitution, but legal and bureaucratic roadblocks have slowed the rollout of the program.

In total, the state has issued 32 dispensary licenses, and five growing permits. Aside from the two Hot Springs dispensaries, the other 30 are in varying stages of construction or preparation to open.

Arkansas is the 33rd state with a medical marijuana program.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • Popsmith
    May 10, 2019 at 4:51 p.m.

    3 Days.
    How long before it's open season on sober people?
  • joedog
    May 10, 2019 at 5:23 p.m.

    Open season?
  • arkateacher54
    May 10, 2019 at 5:24 p.m.

    Let's make cocaine and heroin legal and stop discriminating against those users. The gubmint should declare "blown up while making meth" a category of disability so those folks can be taken care of. Let's just make everthang legal then thair wont be no crime. This medical pot business is flat out stupid. I accuse all people who claim to need pot for medical reasons to be liars and hypocrits. I am ashamed of the voters of Arkansas that approved this farce. More stupid to follow I am sure.

  • joedog
    May 10, 2019 at 5:50 p.m.

    What is stupid is that weed isn't already legal, without prescription, in all 50 states. Amphetamines, opiates, opioids and all sorts of other drugs are available by prescription now. Cocaine has very medical applications and is extremely addictive. Get rid of dry counties and laws that prohibit the sale of alcohol on Sunday.

  • NoUserName
    May 10, 2019 at 6:11 p.m.

    "More stupid to follow I am sure."
    .
    Only if you continue to post. You have a clear misunderstanding of drugs in general. You should educate yourself first.
  • LRDawg
    May 10, 2019 at 6:18 p.m.

    Finally! Now we can shoot craps and get high down in Hot Springs....sooner than later that town will be like Vegas! Great time to be an Arkansan
