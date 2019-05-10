Bail $1M for man held in child's death

An eastern Arkansas judge set bail at $1 million for a man accused of fatally shooting a 2-year-old girl in the head last week.

Prosecutors said Quinton Hoskins, 23, of Osceola "deliberately pulled the trigger" while pointing a gun at the child's head on May 1 inside the toddler's home in the 400 block of Buckingham Street in Osceola, according to a probable cause affidavit. No information about a motive has been released.

Medical crews took the girl to a Memphis hospital, where she died.

Authorities charged Hoskins with capital murder, as well as multiple other felonies stemming from the shooting.

Authorities also charged Carnysha Love, the girl's mother, with hindering their investigation after she told police that she and Hoskins heard the gunfire while walking home, according to court records.

Hoskins got rid of the gun before police arrived at the home, according to the affidavit.

Hoskins remained in the Mississippi County jail Thursday. Court records didn't list an attorney to comment on the charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

State Desk on 05/10/2019