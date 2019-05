BENTON - Senior Jesse Barker struck out 10 and tossed a one-hitter as the Benton Panthers earned a 9-0 victory over the Russellville Cyclones in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament at Everett Field.

Barker retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a fourth-inning single to Cole Dawson.

Triston Hawkins hit a two-run double and Logan Easterling drove in runs with singles in the first and third innings.