Bentonville defeats Fort Smith Northside 4-3

Rodrigo Mouron scored two goals, the last of which turned out to be the match-winner, and Bentonville (14-6) rallied to defeat Fort Smith Northside and advance to Saturday's semifinal with Springdale.

Mouron scored both of his goals on penalty kicks, the second one coming in the 21st minute of the second half.

Thomas Borenholtz and Elliott Nimrod also scored for Bentonville.

Northside (15-6) scored in the first two minutes of the first half on Rafael Barroso’s shot from the right wing. Ricky Iturriaga and Luis Paredes also scored for the Grizzlies, who led 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 before allowing the final two goals.