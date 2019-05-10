BRYANT 2, VAN BUREN 1

CONWAY — Brandon Delgadillo scored on a 25-yard left-footed strike in the 38th minute to give Bryant (15-2-2) the lead before halftime against Van Buren (12-10), and the Hornets held on to advance to today’s 12 p.m. semifinals at John McConnell Field.

Bryant, the No. 1 seed from the 6A Central, scored in the game’s first goal in fourth minute on Grant Jacuzzi’s 18-yard shot, but Van Buren countered with a goal from Isaac Delafuente in the 28th minute to tie the game at 1-1.

Delafuente’s goal was his sixth of the tournament — he scored five in Van Buren’s 6-1 victory on Thursday — but it was the Pointers’ only score on Friday.