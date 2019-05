CONWAY — Rachel Studdard scored with 26:28 left in the second half, powering Bryant to a 1-0 victory over Fayetteville and advance to Saturday's semifinals of the Class 6A girls state soccer tournament at Hendrix College!s Warrior Field on Friday.

Studdard’s game-winner came on a corner kick that was cleared from the goal area and sent over Fayetteville goalkeeper Perry Flannigan.