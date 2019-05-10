Charges: Arkansas woman accused of whipping child with extension cable

A northeastern Arkansas woman is accused of whipping her nephew in the face, legs and arms with an extension cord, according to an affidavit filed this week charging her with felony-level battery.

Police in Jonesboro said they arrested Chyeka Jones after someone at child’s school noted the injuries on Monday. Authorities allege she hit the boy after becoming mad at him that morning.

Prosecutors charged Jones with 2nd-degree battery, a felony carrying a maximum of six years in prison, as well as a handful of misdemeanor infractions.

The school reported the boy had visible injuries on his body, according to court documents.

Jones allegedly bit an officer’s finger and arm while making an arrest at her Jonesboro apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Records didn’t list the child nor Jones’ ages.

A Craighead County judge set a $5,000 bond on Wednesday. An online jail roster didn’t list Jones as an inmate on Friday.

Calls to Jones' phone number weren't immediately returned.

A court date is set for next month.