Crismatt pitches Travs past Drillers

Nabil Crismatt struck out 13 batters over six innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Crismatt (1-1) allowed three hits to the Drillers.

Arkansas started the scoring in the first inning when Dom Thompson-Williams brought in Donnie Walton with a sacrifice fly and Jake Fraley hit an RBI single to score Evan White for a 2-0 lead.

After Arkansas added a run in the sixth on a single by Logan Taylor, the Drillers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Cristian Santana hit a solo home run.

The Travelers, who improved to 8-3 against Tulsa this season, tacked on another run in the seventh when Kyle Lewis hit an RBI single, driving in Thompson-Williams.

Lewis and Taylor finished with two hits each.

Sports on 05/10/2019