BENTON - Winning pitcher Rheding Wagnor allowed three hits, struck out three and slugged a home run as the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs earned a 15-0 four-inning victory over the El Dorado Lady Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament.

Juniors Angela Price and Paxtyn Hayes also hit home runs for Greenwood (24-5), which earned its seventh-consecutive victory and earned a semifinal berth against host Benton on Saturday.