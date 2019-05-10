Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Brummett Online Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

House passes $19B disaster aid bill over Trump opposition

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:36 a.m. 2comments

WASHINGTON — The House has passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases. Democrats controlling the chamber are trying to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico.

Friday's measure passed by a 257-150 vote over the opposition of most Republicans, who said it should include the Trump administration's $4.5 billion request for humanitarian aid and border enforcement. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to urge Republicans to vote against the bill.

The House had passed an earlier $14 billion version of the measure in January, but the legislation has been held up in the Senate amid a fight between Trump and Democrats over aid to Puerto Rico.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • 3WorldState1
    May 10, 2019 at 11:48 a.m.

    I guess we’re a socialist country now.

  • itryed
    May 10, 2019 at 1:20 p.m.

    Ignoramus never wants to do anything to help...people
    Gold toilet, but suffering farmers? Disaster stricken folks?No way and Repubes are lock step in line
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT