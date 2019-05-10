Little Rock Christian Warriors defeat Lakeside Rams 7-6

BENTON – Cason Tollett belted a home run and drove in four runs as the Little Rock Christian Warriors defeated the Lakeside Rams 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament at Everett Field.

Lakeside's Ryan Robinson was tagged out at the plate for the game's final out.

The Warriors (22-4) won for the 14th consecutive time to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against host Benton.

Tollett singled in runs in his first two at-bats and then slugged a two-run home run over the 375-foot sign in centerfield. Sophomore Reid Bowman drove in two runs with an infield single in a three-run second inning.

Junior Brady Prince singled three times for Lakeside, which finished with seven hits.