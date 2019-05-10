Made in Arkansas Festival kicks off next week in Little Rock

The inaugural Made in Arkansas Film Festival, designed to showcase Arkansas-made films, will be held Thursday-May 18 at Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater. Tickets are $5 for each session.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, shorts My Name Is Zula (directed by David Bogard), A Bar Fight Kind of Night (Travis Olson), Surrounded By Love (Tanner Smith) and The Dixie Kings (Jimmy Westmoreland) will be presented; followed by Scott McEntire's narrative feature The Boo.

On May 17, comedy shorts Matriarchs (Rachel Asherman), Gift Horse (Amy Hale), Frank (James Basham), Expired (Tanesa Kassa), Local Hero (Payton Perkins) and Pop (Scott McEntire) will be screened from 7 to 7:50 p.m., followed by a block of horror/sci-fi shorts Now You See Me (Kelly Griffin), As Sisters, As One (Whitney Butler), Boxed In (Patrick Hicks), Little Brother (Eric White), Deer in Headlights (Austin McEuene) and Last Call (Blake Elder).

Those will be followed at 9 p.m. by experimental shorts My Better Nature (Al Topich and Michael Carpenter), Bees (Donavon Thompson), Father (Sophie Barnes), Sonhood (Terrell Case and Eric White), Heaven Days V (Terrell Case) and Arkansas, You're All Up in Me (Joe Keith Noble).

Beginning at 4 p.m. May 18, another block of shorts -- Avaline (Hannah Roebuck), El Muppet Song (Eric White), Milk Aisle (Jordan Hunt), A Split Moment (Candace Seward) and Bingo Night (Brooklyn Alexander) close out the festival.

To qualify for the festival, at least 75% of the film must have been shot in Arkansas. For more information, see the festival's website at madeinark.org.

