Magnolia freshman adds UA offer

The University of Arkansas extended a offered a scholarship to Magnolia freshman guard Derrian Ford on Wednesday, and the interest is definitely mutual.

Ford, 6-2, 181 pounds, also has scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, Oral Roberts and Fresno State, while drawing interest from numerous others. He also had an offer from former Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy before he was fired at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams informed Ford of the offer late Wednesday afternoon.

"It was great, it felt good," Ford said. "I thanked God when it happened."

He mentioned the first thoughts after hearing of the offer.

"Maybe one day I could represent my home state," Ford said.

Ford, who has a 4.0 grade point average, called and spoke to Coach Eric Musselman on Thursday afternoon.

"He was talking about how they're going to be watching me over the summer and how I'm doing now and how my grades are looking in school," Ford said. "He was excited. He said he was ready to build a relationship. and he was very excited that they have offered me."

He was impressed with Musselman being upfront.

"He sounds real honest about what he speaks," Ford said. "He sounds truthful."

Ford is second in scoring (22.6 points per game) on the Under Armour Association circuit while playing up in the 16-under division for Little Rock-based Team South. He admitted he thought of pulling the trigger and being a Razorback while talking to Williams on Wednesday.

"Yes sir, but only time will tell, but I was sure thinking about it," Ford said.

Musselman has previously extended scholarship offers to two 2020 in-state prospects, Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams and West Memphis forward Chris Moore. Musselman also offered former North Little Rock guard Moses Moody, who now attends school in Florida.

Ford was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassman of the Year after averaging 19 points and 6 rebounds while leading Magnolia to the Class 4A state title. He was named the MVP in the title game after scoring a game-high 28 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the Panthers' 78-76 overtime victory over Mills.

His father, Darnell Ford, was thrilled about the offer.

"I was excited just for the opportunity because being from Magnolia, Arkansas, there's a lot of Razorback fans and every day we got the question, 'Has Arkansas called? Has Arkansas called?'" Darnell Ford said.

The elder Ford said Musselman wants to get he and Derrian up to watch Coach Chad Morris and the Arkansas football team in the fall.

"They're looking forward to having us up for a few football games and getting to know each other and just hang out," Darnell said.

Vanover on campus

Former Baptist Prep and California center Connor Vanover started his official visit to Arkansas on Thursday morning. He'll leave Saturday morning.

Vanover, 7-3, 225 pounds, signed with the Bears in 2018 out of Findlay Prep in Nevada and averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 blocked shot in 16.4 minutes as a freshman. He finished the season strong by averaging 12.8 points and 2.4 block shots while shooting 50% from the field and 41% on three-pointers in the final five games.

He visited Vanderbilt on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's expected to decide among staying at California or transferring to Arkansas or Vanderbilt later this month.

ESPN rated Vanover a three-star prospect and the No. 43 center in the nation as a senior. He played at Baptist Prep for three seasons before attending Findlay Prep. He recorded more than 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 300 blocks with the Eagles

Vanover would have to sit out next season unless given a waiver by the NCAA.

Iowa graduate transfer guard Isaiah Moss, 6-5, 208, is expected to arrive shortly before noon today for the start of an official visit to Arkansas.

He started 96 of 102 games for the Hawkeyes after redshirting his first year and averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists in three years in Iowa City while shooting 41% from the field and 39% from beyond the three-point line.

Moss played at Chicago Simeon and for Mac Irvin Fire in the spring and summer before signing with Iowa over scholarship offers from DePaul, Auburn, SMU, East Carolina and others. He's expected to have immediate eligibility for next season.

