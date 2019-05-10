Sections
Man convicted in model's death says 'justice was served'

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:33 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018 file photo, Jonathan Harris is escorted into Magisterial District Court for a hearing in Ardmore, Pa. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — A man has been convicted of murder in the strangulation of a model in one of Philadelphia's affluent suburbs.

Jonathan Harris told reporters that he believed "justice was served" as he was led out of the courtroom late Thursday. The verdict carries a mandatory life sentence.

The 31-year-old Johnstown man was also found guilty of kidnapping, possession of an instrument of a crime and strangulation. The jury deliberated for nearly six hours before reaching its verdict.

Officials have said Christina Carlin-Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met 31-year-old Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. Carlin-Kraft's body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening.

Carlin-Kraft's modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

Comments

  • BunnyW
    May 10, 2019 at 12:32 p.m.

    This is what passes for news now? A convicted murderer makes one statement and someone writes up a small paragraph for online news? You should at least link to the main story, if there was one.
    This is what passes for news now? A convicted murderer makes one statement and someone writes up a small paragraph for online news? You should at least link to the main story, if there was one.
