CONWAY — junior Kaitlin Tarini scored a long free kick after a foul to give Mount St. Mary a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Rogers Friday at Hendrix College’s Warrior Field.

The Belles had a 1-0 lead at the half thanks to a breakaway goal by Natalie Snook. Haley Arrick scored with 27:50 left in the game for the Lady Mountaineers only goal.