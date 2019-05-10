GOLF

Day leads Tradition

Glen Day (Little Rock) was 7 under through 16 holes to top the Regions Tradition leaderboard Thursday in Birmingham, Ala., when bad weather halted the opening round of the first PGA Tour Champions major of the year. After a two-tee start to try to beat the weather, lightning stopped play just after noon when Day was aiming for his second straight long birdie putt on Greystone's Founders Course. Tour officials announced more than four hours later that the first round would resume early today. Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez and David Toms were two strokes back. Jimenez played 17 holes, and Toms finished 13. Day made a third consecutive birdie on No. 16 and was lining up for a shot at another one when play was suspended. Day is seeking his first victory on the senior tour. His only PGA Tour victory came in 1999.

McCarthy out front

Denny McCarthy shot a career-low 8-under 63 for the first-round lead Thursday at the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in Dallas, where the local spotlight is on Trinity Forest members Jordan Spieth and Tony Romo. McCarthy had 10 birdies over a 12-hole stretch after a double bogey in his morning round. The former Virginia player was a stroke ahead of Tyler Duncan and Tom Hoge. Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka was among a large group at 65. Spieth shot 68 during the afternoon when the wind picked up at the rain-soaked course. Romo, the CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback playing as an amateur on a sponsor exemption, had a 76 that included a chip-in eagle at the seventh. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot an even-par 71. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) had a 4-over 75.

Yeung by 2 at KC Classic

Motin Yeung of Hong Kong shot a 7-under 65 to take the lead Thursday by two strokes in the opening round of the Web.com Tour's KC Golf Classic at Kansas City, Mo. Steve Wheatcroft and Steve Marino were tied for second. Luke Guthrie, Dan McCarthy, Henrik Norlander and Matt Harmon were in fourth place at 3 under. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 1 under through 16 holes. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was even through 16 holes. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 2 over. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) were both 4 over.

Jordan leads in Britain

Matthew Jordan made the most of his late invitation to the British Masters by shooting 9-under 63 Thursday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round. Playing just his 12th event as a professional, Jordan, 23, defied wet and chilly conditions at Hillside in Southport, England, to make nine birdies in a bogey-free round.

HOCKEY

Bruins rally for victory

Marcus Johansson and Patrice Bergeron scored power-play goals 28 seconds apart, and Boston scored four times in the third period to rally from a one-goal deficit and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for Boston, which trailed 2-1 before capitalizing on back-to-back power plays. With about three minutes left, Brandon Carlo deflected a slow-rolling puck into the empty net to make it 4-2, and then 11 seconds later Chris Wagner skated in on Petr Mrazek to clinch it. Steven Kampfer, starting for suspended defenseman Charlie McAvoy, also scored for Boston -- his first career postseason goal -- with about three minutes gone in the game. Sebastian Aho and Greg McKegg scored for Carolina.

TENNIS

Federer advances

Roger Federer had to save two match points before reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open with a 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (3) victory over a gritty Gael Monfils on Thursday. In only his second match on clay since 2016, Federer rallied from three games down late in the third set and then dominated the deciding tiebreaker to outlast Monfils in a match of more than two hours at the Magic Box center court. It was the 1,200th career win for Federer, allowing him to join Jimmy Connors as the only players to have reached the milestone in the Open Era. Federer will next face fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who defeated Fabio Fognini 6-4, 7-5. Earlier, top-ranked Novak Djokovic reached the final eight by beating Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6 (2). It was his 13th consecutive win over Chardy, all in straight sets. Djokovic will next face Marin Cilic, who came from behind to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

FOOTBALL

Seahawks release pair

Doug Baldwin appears to be another step closer to retirement after being released by the Seattle Seahawks because of a failed physical. The veteran wide receiver was one of two stars from Seattle's consecutive NFC championship teams to have their contracts terminated Thursday. Safety Kam Chancellor, who did not play last season due to a neck injury suffered in November 2017, was also released due to a failed physical. Chancellor remained on Seattle's roster last season for salary purposes and was on the physically unable to perform list but was not expected to play again following the injury. Baldwin's failed physical is the latest sign his career could be over. Baldwin had surgery in the offseason to repair shoulder and groin injuries and he also had a knee procedure.

Dolphins extend Howard

Xavien Howard has agreed to terms on a $76.5 million, five-year extension with the Miami Dolphins, the most lucrative deal ever for an NFL cornerback. The contract includes $46 million guaranteed, and ensures Howard will be a cornerstone in the team's rebuilding effort under new Coach Brian Flores. Howard, a second-round draft pick in 2016, made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. He tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing the final four games because of a knee injury.

HORSE RACING

Legal options considered

The owners of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security are evaluating their legal options after an appeal of the decision was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Gary and Mary West said in a statement Thursday that they believe with "a just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner of this year's Kentucky Derby." The colt crossed the finish line first only to be DQ'd and placed 17th for interference in the final turn Saturday. The Wests said Maximum Security's win "is clearly and convincingly supported by actual video of the race. Those same videos underscore why Maximum Security never should have been disqualified." It was the first DQ for interference by a winner in the Derby's 145-year history.

MOTOR SPORTS

Promoters get 2nd chance

The promoters of Formula One's U.S. Grand Prix blew a deadline to collect their annual $25 million in Texas taxpayer money to help pay for the 2018 race. Now state lawmakers are about to give them another chance, and make it easier to get the funds in the future. The U.S. Grand Prix depends heavily on state cash to cover Formula One's license fees to stage the race each year. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin has collected more than $150 million from the Major Events Reimbursement Program for F1's only race in the U.S. since 2012. Race organizers missed a paperwork deadline ahead of the 2018 U.S. Grand Prix and were denied their annual payout, threatening a devastating financial blow. State lawmakers have now stepped in with a measure that would let them reapply and get the money. The bill has already passed the Texas House of Representatives and waits for a Senate vote before legislature session adjourns May 27.

Sports on 05/10/2019