Officials at AETN say audit on mark

The executive leaders of the state's educational television network agree with negative findings in a recent audit but said they had no bad intentions, according to testimony Thursday to a subcommittee of the state Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

"Each of these findings, we agree with the assessment of the Legislative Audit," said Fred Wiedower, the chief financial officer of the Arkansas Educational Television Network. "We have taken proper measures to correct each of these findings."

The testimony was brief and the questions were few from members of the Educational Institutions Subcommittee.

Courtney Pledger, executive director of the network, remained mostly silent through the testimony, except when questioned directly by lawmakers.

"We appreciate the audit process and have made corrections to some unintentional errors," Pledger said after the meeting. "Moving into the future, AETN is committed to reaching the network's full potential to serve Arkansas, by supporting the cultural and civic life of our state, by forging deep community bonds through engagement and by contributing authentic stories, both locally and nationally, that matter to Arkansans."

The audit review came on the eve of Pledger's annual employment evaluation by the AETN Commission at today's meeting in Clarksville at the University of the Ozarks.

In the end, the audit committee voted to count the audit as "reviewed." The audit covers fiscal 2018, which ended June 30.

The network violated state law by not following state procurement procedures when it entered into a contract last spring with the Public Broadcasting Service to produce the program State of the Art featuring Bentonville's Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, according to the audit. The agency also signed a second agreement with the vendor to produce and distribute the film. The contracts totaled $100,000.

The audit found Pledger -- who also serves as the executive director of the Arkansas Educational Telecommunications Network Foundation, the fundraising arm of the network -- signed away rights under the agreement from AETN to the foundation, meaning the revenue earned would go directly to the nonprofit group.

"I think what concerned me was that, as a government agency, you entered into agreement with PBS to make this documentary and you did that using government resources through the agency," said Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, a subcommittee co-chairman. "But the rights to that documentary and any revenue that will be generated through it was signed off to the foundation, which is a private nonprofit."

Wiedower said that upon learning of the audit finding, the agency worked with the state Department of Finance and Administration and the Office of Procurement to obtain the proper approvals to complete the project.

"The original intent was that, yes," Wiedower said. "But we have subsequently signed an agreement with the AETN Foundation that -- besides the payment that was cited in the finding -- any other revenue that was generated as a result of this particular agreement with PBS, would be the property of the AETN. Nothing further could be deposited into AETN Foundation funds."

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, a committee member, told Pledger the audit was "very concerning" to him. Hickey quoted AETN's response to auditors the action was taken because "it was too difficult to adhere to state processes, state processes were too slow, the Agency needed to pay the vendor quickly, and it takes too much time to set up vendors" in the state procurement electronic system.

"The issue I have with that is that it looks like to me that it was intentionally circumvented, you know, by doing that," Hickey said. "We spent a year to a year and a half down here developing a whole new procurement process, had a whole new task force, so whenever the other agencies within this state are complying with it, like I said, that's very concerning to me -- especially whenever it looks like it was just outright intentionally done."

Pledger said the action wasn't intentional, and she was just trying to take advantage of an opportunity for national exposure for the state.

"There really was not a thought process of that type," Pledger said. "It was to be able to capture this huge opportunity for Arkansas because we did have time constraints, but there was really not an active intent to go afoul of the state."

Other citations in the audit included:

• The agency paid $157,928 among four vendors without using the competitive bid form as required by state law. AETN responded in the audit while the official form wasn't used, the purchases did have detailed vendor quotations and prices.

• Pledger used a state vehicle from April 2017 to October 2018 without submitting a vehicle-use log, as required by law. The auditors used fuel card receipts, appointment calendars and other documents to conclude Pledger owed $2,864 to the state for personal use of the vehicle during that time period.

"Records were insufficient to accurately calculate additional reimbursements for the remainder of the period in question," according to the audit.

Pledger told the committee the issue has been resolved to the satisfaction of the Department of Finance and Administration.

• The agency paid a vendor $10,000 for "AETN training," but state auditors couldn't find any documentation of the details of the training, such as the dates of training, course material, outlines or a log of attendees.

Pledger told the committee the workshop was "practical hands-on" training for the production staff.

• The agency hired outside legal counsel without getting Gov. Asa Hutchinson's approval, as required by law. Wiedower told the legislative committee the agency sought Hutchinson's approval but acted before getting the official go-ahead.

Metro on 05/10/2019