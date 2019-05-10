Pujols reaches 2,000 RBI as Angels rout Tigers

DETROIT -- Albert Pujols turned on a fastball over the middle of the plate, sent the no-doubt shot deep into the left-field seats, flipped his bat toward celebrating teammates in the dugout and trotted around the bases.

By the time he stepped on home plate, the three-time MVP was in an elite group of three players in baseball history.

Pujols became the third player with 2,000 career RBI when he hit a solo home run in the third inning Thursday to help the Los Angeles Angels rout the Detroit Tigers 13-0.

"We end up winning the game and winning the series. That's more special," he said. "It's a great moment to be out there, the third one on the list."

Pujols joined Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) as the players to reach the milestone since 1920. Babe Ruth is credited with 1,992 RBI because baseball's official records don't count the runs the slugger drove in with the Boston Red Sox from 1914 through 1919.

"To win games, you have to drive runs in," Pujols said. "I know right now there's a lot of geniuses that don't want to give credit to RBI."

Ryan Carpenter (0-1) threw Pujols a 2-0 pitch that helped him end a three-game hitless streak.

"Not really the way you want to be a part of history," Carpenter said. "It was a 2-0, two-seamer that I left up."

The ball ended up in the hands of a fan, who would not give up the ball and the superstar didn't have a problem with the decision.

"We play this game for the fans, too, and if they want to keep it, I think they have the right," Pujols insisted. "I just hope he can enjoy."

Pujols received an ovation by the sparse crowd at Comerica Park, where his accomplishment was recognized on the videoboard and by the public address announcer.

"You feel honored just to be on the field with him," Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He's one of the elite hitters in baseball history, but he's also a class act as a person."

Luke Bard started for the Angels after a 53-minute rain delay and pitched one inning, allowing two hits. Felix Pena (2-1) followed and threw seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out seven. Cam Bedrosian pitched the ninth to seal the scoreless outing.

The Angels provided plenty of offense.

Shohei Ohtani ended his 0-for-7 start with an RBI single in the two-run first. The AL Rookie of the Year finished 2 for 4.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0 (5) Carlos Carrasco held the White Sox to two hits, Jordan Luplow hit his first two home runs of the season and Cleveland defeated visiting Chicago in a game that was called after five innings following a rain delay of 2 hours, 34 minutes.

YANKEES 3, MARINERS 1 J.A. Happ and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Cameron Maybin contributed with his bat and glove, and host New York beat Seattle.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 2 Josh Reddick hit the tiebreaking RBI single and Wade Miley struck out seven in six solid innings as Houston beat visiting Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, MARLINS 1 Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo homered and Chicago won for the 10th time in 11 games, beating visiting Miami.

ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 11 Nolan Arenado homered among his three hits and Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to lead host Colorado over San Francisco.

CARDINALS 17, PIRATES 4 Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and Dexter Fowler had three RBI, leading host St. Louis to a rout of Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 3, ATHLETICS 0 Derek Dietrich continued his power surge with another home run, his fifth in six games, and visiting Cincinnati blanked Oakland to snap a 10-game interleague losing streak.

Sports on 05/10/2019