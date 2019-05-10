Rain forecast delays Fayetteville splash pad opening

FAYETTEVILLE -- The forecast for rain and cold temperatures has pushed one event from Saturday to next week.

The grand opening of the splash pad at Walker Park along 15th Street is postponed until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service forecasters predict rain spreading across Northwest Arkansas starting late this evening. Rainfall is expected to be about half an inch.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible mainly south of Interstate 40. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Rain should taper off from west to east by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to dip to about 50 degrees tonight and top out about 62 degrees Saturday afternoon.