ROGERS 1, BENTONVILLE WEST 0

Today at 2:36 p.m. 0comments

Senior striker Maynor Sandoval scored the game-winner with 7:03 to play in overtime to lift Rogers (15-5-2) over 6A West rival Bentonville West (11-10) in Friday’s second quarterfinal game.

Rogers executed an throw-in and a crossing pass deep in Bentonville West territory to set up Sandova, who broke toward the Bentonville West goal from his midfield position, gained control and fired it past the Bentonville West goaltender to set off an on-field celebration for the Mounties.

Rogers, the No. 2 seed from the West, advances to play Bryant, the No. 1 seed from the Central, in today’s 12 p.m. semifinal at John McConnell Stadium

