Rogers man pleads guilty to killing

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man said Thursday that he wasn't in the right state of mind when he killed his former boyfriend.

Don Paul Yates, 54, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for killing Patrick Quinley.

"I hit him in the head," Yates said when he admitted in court to the killing.

Yates said he overreacted because he was upset Quinley, 58, gave him a pickup and then took it from him. Yates admitted Quinley was the legal owner of the pickup, but he took it anyway.

Yates pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He was charged with capital murder but agreed to plead guilty under an agreement his attorneys, Joel Huggins and Robby Golden, reached with Bryan Sexton, deputy prosecutor.

Yates told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green that he understood his rights and no one forced him into pleading guilty.

Sexton told the judge Quinley's family members and police were informed of the plea agreement and didn't object. Sexton said some of Quinley's family members were in court but didn't want to deliver a victim-impact statement.

Quinley's body was found Sept. 25 in his home at 53 W. Alton Circle in Rogers, according to court documents. Rogers police officers went to the home after Quinley's co-worker reported he hadn't been to work in four days, according to the documents.

Quinley had recently been in a relationship with Yates, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Adam Craig with the state Crime Laboratory determined blunt-force trauma to the head caused Quinley's death, according to court documents.

Quinley filed a report with Rogers police earlier in September claiming Yates had taken his Ford F-150 pickup. He got the pickup and an Apple iPhone X from Yates after Yates was arrested in Colorado, according to the affidavit.

Yates also said Thursday that he was on drugs at the time he killed Quinley. Yates didn't specify what drug.

"After he was on the ground, you kept hitting him?" Green asked Yates.

"Yes, ma'am," Yates replied.

Yates said he left the scene because he didn't want to get into any trouble.

State Desk on 05/10/2019