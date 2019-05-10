Sections
Saturday's 'True Detective' prop sale at Arkansas thrift store called off

by Bill Bowden | Today at 10:08 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Terri Rutherford of the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fayetteville rolls out a chair from the set for the apartment of Wayne Hays, the lead character in True Detective. Hays, an Arkansas State Police detective, was played by actor Mahershala Ali. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/59truedetective - Photo by Andy Shupe

FAYETTEVILLE — The sale of clothing, furniture and props from the set of the television show True Detective has been cancelled for Saturday because inclement weather is in the forecast. The National Weather Service says there’s an 80% chance of showers in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The sale will continue on Saturday, May 18, at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 1645 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville. The sale had been scheduled for both Saturdays, May 11 and May 18.

Katie Morris, a spokeswoman for the Salvation Army, said they may have a second day of the True Detective sale, after they see how it goes on May 18.

Gallery: True Detective Season Three property auction

The thrift store’s regular hours on May 18 are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but shoppers wishing to get an early start can buy a V.I.P. ticket for $10 and get in at 8 a.m. Morris said V.I.P. tickets purchased for Saturday's sale can be used for the sale on May 18 instead.

The Salvation Army received nine truckloads of clothing, furniture and props from the film crew. Season 3 of True Detective was filmed in Northwest Arkansas.

Only a fraction of the donated items were actually used in the eight episodes of Season 3.

