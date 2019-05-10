Saturday's 'True Detective' prop sale at Arkansas thrift store called off

FAYETTEVILLE — The sale of clothing, furniture and props from the set of the television show True Detective has been cancelled for Saturday because inclement weather is in the forecast. The National Weather Service says there’s an 80% chance of showers in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The sale will continue on Saturday, May 18, at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 1645 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville. The sale had been scheduled for both Saturdays, May 11 and May 18.

Katie Morris, a spokeswoman for the Salvation Army, said they may have a second day of the True Detective sale, after they see how it goes on May 18.

The thrift store’s regular hours on May 18 are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but shoppers wishing to get an early start can buy a V.I.P. ticket for $10 and get in at 8 a.m. Morris said V.I.P. tickets purchased for Saturday's sale can be used for the sale on May 18 instead.

The Salvation Army received nine truckloads of clothing, furniture and props from the film crew. Season 3 of True Detective was filmed in Northwest Arkansas.

Only a fraction of the donated items were actually used in the eight episodes of Season 3.