BENTON - Junior Bailee Bibb slugged two home runs to account for 5 RBI as the Sheridan Lady Jackets rolled to a 10-0 five-inning victory over the Beebe Lady Badgers in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Bibb hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run homer in the fourth. Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Howard struck out two and allowed only two hits, both singles. Howard also hit a home run in the fifth inning.

Sheridan plays Greenbrier in Friday's semifinals.