NLR kids call 911, report knife threat

Several children called 911 Wednesay in North Little Rock and said a woman in their home was trying to stab them with a knife, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police officers responded Wednesday afternoon to 5020½ E. Broadway where four children reported the incident.

May Elois Williams, 61, was arrested over the allegations, the report said.

One of the children told police that the suspect also threw the knife at one of the child's siblings, the report said. The report did not identify whether Williams had any familial connection to the children or say why she was in the home.

Williams was transported to the Pulaski County jail on four charges of felony aggravated assault but was not listed on the jail's roster Thursday evening.

Sherwood man held in throat-cut threat

A Sherwood man is accused of threatening to slit a man's throat Wednesday and then hiding in the back seat of a vehicle with a knife, an arrest report said.

Sherwood police arrested Christopher Roy Smith, 43, on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening Wednesday over accusations that he pointed a knife at a man and threatened to cut his throat near 701 Cherrie Ave., the report said.

Officers went to a residence near Calloway Avenue and Brockington Road, where the accuser said Smith had gone, and found Smith in the back of a vehicle with a knife, the report said.

Smith was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 05/10/2019