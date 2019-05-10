SS Martin gets best of Hilliard

Harold Glenn took office as Pangburn’s new police chief on Dec. 8 after the town was without a chief for more than two months. - Photo by Staff Photographer / Caroline Zilk

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin worked LSU starter Ma'Khail Hilliard for seven pitches before putting the Razorbacks on the board in the first inning Friday.

Hilliard got ahead 0-2 as Martin took a strike then fouled off a pitch. Hilliard delivered a couple of high pitches for balls, then Martin fought off two more offerings for foul balls. Hilliard's seventh pitch came into Martin's wheelhouse, and he pulled it over the left-field fence, where it ricocheted back onto the field and into the glove of left fielder Daniel Cabrera.

Hilliard allowed his third home run of the season, but he would serve up more two-run shots to Casey Opitz and Dominic Fletcher before his night ended after the third inning.

Martin's last two hits have been home runs, as the first inning shot followed his inside-the-park shot off the wall at Kentucky last Saturday.

Martin, the sophomore from Lonoke hit his 12th home run to pull into seventh in the SEC.

Vanderbilt's JJ Bleday has 23 home runs and five SEC players, including Arkansas sophomore Heston Kjerstad have 12.

Slam plan

Jack Kenley's fourth inning grand slam off Riggs Threadgill was Arkansas' fifth home run of the night and its fifth four-run four bagger of the season.

The previous grand slams were hit by, in order, Christian Franklin (at Texas), Heston Kjerstad (Oral Roberts), Casey Martin (Mississippi State) and Dominic Fletcher (Northwestern).

Rare run

LSU's first inning run on an Antoine Duplantis RBI double was a rare occurrence against Arkansas right-hander Isaiah Campbell, who needed 26 pitches to get out of the inning.

Campbell allowed a first inning run for the second time this season and the second time in his last three starts. Tennessee third baseman Andre Lipcius hit a first-inning home run off the 6-4 Campbell at Baum-Walker Stadium on April 26. It was the second home run hit against Campbell this season.

LSU's Daniel Cabrera hit the third home run off Campbell to lead off the second inning. That marked the first time this season Campbell had allowed runs in consecutive innings.

Campbell has thrown goose eggs in the first inning of his 11 other starts, including his first 10 of the year.

41-pitch frame

LSU starter Ma'Khail Hilliard threw 38 pitches in the first two innings while giving up three runs, but he needed 41 pitches to escape Arkansas' three-run third inning.

The Razorbacks batted around in the frame, and leadoff batter Trevor Ezell and clean-up man Dominic Fletcher each worked full counts. Ezell drew a walk and Fletcher hit a three-run homer.

The Razorbacks fouled off six pitches in the inning, had a pair of 2-2 counts and drew two walks while taking a 6-2 lead.

Pregame hug

LSU Coach Paul Mainieri made it a point to wander over to the dugout and seek out a Razorback position player about an hour before the game.

Junior center fielder Dominic Fletcher came bounding out of the dugout and gave Mainieri a warm hug.

Mainieri served as coach for the USA Collegiate team last summer and had both Fletcher and Arkansas relief ace Matt Cronin on his roster.

Fletcher and Mainieri spent a minute or so chatting before the long-time LSU coach returned to catch more of his team's batting practice.

Lineup change

The Tigers made a switch on their lineup card prior to the game. During warm-ups, first baseman Cade Beloso determined he could not field with a sore ankle he hurt in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to Louisiana Tech.

LSU Coach Paul Mainieri moved Beloso to designated hitter, inserted CJ Willis at first base and pulled Giovanni DiGiacomo out of the designated hitter spot he held on the original lineup.

Lack of lefties

LSU does not have a healthy left-handed pitcher on its roster. Easton McMurray, a 6-4 freshman from Bakersfield, Calif., was the Tigers' only southpaw, but he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Feb. 20.

The Tigers had six left-handed hitters in their starting lineup Friday, and freshman outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo was the only other left-handed player on the roster.

Sports on 05/10/2019