Arkansas eliminated in softball tournament

Georgia used two runs in the third to take the lead against the University of Arkansas, going on to win 4-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the SEC Softball Tournament in College Station, Texas.

With the Razorbacks (38-18) down 1-0 in the top of the third, senior Ashley Diaz hit her 10th home run of the season over the center-field wall to tie it at 1-1.

The Bulldogs (40-16) took advantage of a RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to scored two for a 3-1 lead.

Georgia added another run in the bottom of the sixth.

Junior Autumn Storms pitching the first 21/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits.

Sophomore Mary Haff relieved Storms in the third inning, striking out three and giving up two hits.

The Razorbacks will now have to wait to see if they will earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

ATU edges SAU in regional opener

The tandem of Kristen Dempsey and Bailey Shaffer combined to hold No. 17 Southern Arkansas University to five hits, while timely hitting by the Arkansas Tech University offense led the way as the Golden Suns (45-12) topped the Muleriders (45-12) 4-3 in the opening round of the Central Region 1 Championship on Thursday in Edmond, Okla.

The Golden Suns play Central Oklahoma in a winners bracket game at noon today.

Dempsey picked up her 15th victory of the season after scattering 4 hits in 4 innings, allowing 3 earned runs, walking 1 and striking out 2.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Fassi, Razorbacks honored by the SEC

University of Arkansas senior Maria Fassi, who earned medalist honors at the SEC Championships on April 19, won her second consecutive SEC player of the year award on Thursday as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Fassi, who has nine career tournament titles, will lead the No. 8 Razorbacks at the NCAA Championships starting on May 17 at The Blessings in Fayetteville.

Fassi was joined on the eight-member All-SEC first team by fellow Arkansas seniors Kaylee Benton and Dylan Kim, as well as Alabama’s Jiwon Jeon, Auburn’s Julie McCarthy, Vanderbilt’s Abbey Carlson and Austin Kim, and South Carolina’s Lois Kaye Go.

UA freshman Brooke Matthews of Rogers was voted to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Senior Cara Gorlei was named to the SEC’s community service team.

— Tom Murphy

MEN’S GOLF

HSU third after opening day at regional

Henderson State University sits in third place though the first round of the NCAA Midwest/Central Regional at Hot Springs Country Club.

The Reddies, who turned in a team score of 5-over 293, made nine birdies in the final five holes of shotgun play to climb from as low as 11th.

HSU is three shots back of second place Lindenwood and six back of tournament-leader Missouri-St. Louis, which shot 1-under 287.

Arkansas Tech University is tied for sixth with Southwestern Oklahoma State, and Southern Arkansas University is tied for 13th with Grand Valley State.

Cameron McRae led Henderson State with a 2-under 70 for a tie for fifth individually.

Playing as an individual, Harding University freshman Ryan Camras made two birdies and shot 3-over 75 in the first round to sit in 29th place.

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith shot a 10-over 298 and is in 11th place after the first round of the NCAA Division II South Central/West Region Tournament in St. George, Utah.

Dixie State shot a 5-under 283 and leads the tournament by four stroke.

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas’ Moore, Werner recognized

The University of Arkansas’ Gabe Moore and Taylor Werner were named the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athletes of the Year by a vote of the league head coaches, the conference announced Thursday.

With the outdoor honors, Werner swept the award for the 2018-2019 academic year. Werner is ranked fifth in the NCAA in the 10,000-meters and is No. 2 on the Arkansas all-time list in the event. She was voted the SEC women’s indoor track and field scholar-athlete of the year in February and the SEC women’s cross country scholar-athlete of the year in October.

Moore has a season-best 7,661 points in a runner-up finish at the 92nd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

Harding hires Hood as coach

Don Hood, formerly the head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, will be the new head coach for those sports at Harding University.

He takes the position formerly held by Steve Guymon, who was named the head coach at Ouachita Baptist University after 17 seasons at Harding.

Hood, a native of Abilene, Texas, coached at LeTourneau for the past two seasons, helping start the program in January 2018. In his first season there, Hood helped three athletes qualify for NCAA Division III national meets.

MOTOR SPORTS

Batesville, I-30 events nixed by rain

With their tracks and pits already saturated by recent heavy rains and with more rain in the forecast, Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove and Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway have called off special events scheduled for this weekend.

Batesville was set to host the eighth annual Bad Boy 98, a two-day event that was to be the richest ever for the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late model sanctioning body. Tonight’s 30-lap feature was scheduled to pay $5,000, while Saturday night’s 68-lap main event had a $15,000 winners purse.

“It just keeps raining every few days in this area, and it’s making it impossible for tracks to host events,” said series CEO Chris Sullivan, who has already had six events rained out this season, including four over the past two weekends.

I-30 Speedway was also scheduled to host an American Sprint Car Series national tour event Saturday night, but that event was also rained out. Six of the ASCS’s eight scheduled national events this season have been rained out.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services