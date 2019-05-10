Texarkana discontinues monthly recycling program, citing inability to 'bear the expense'

In this February 2010 file photo, Western Waste employee Wendal Hyland throws recyclable materials into a bin at Third and Hazel streets in Texarkana, Ark., on the first day of the Green Texarkana recycling program. The city said Thursday that the program is being discontinued. - Photo by Texarkana Gazette

Green Texarkana, a monthly recycling drive in the southwest Arkansas city, has been discontinued, the city announced Thursday.

The city and its partners will no longer accept recyclables on the second Saturday of each month at East Third and Hazel streets.

"The costs associated with the program are rising and we're no longer able to bear the expense," a news release states.

The city's Recycling Center is not affected and is open during the week.

Green Texarkana began with a pilot program in February 2010 and since has collected tons of recyclable materials, according to previous Texarkana Gazette reports. The program was the basis of the city's permanent recycling effort, which began in August 2014 with the construction of the Recycling Center at 2601 Dudley St.

The city encourages residents to bring recyclables to the Recycling Center, open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.