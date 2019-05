BENTON - Ryan Ruff and Josh Looney each drove in two runs during a 5-run fifth inning as the White Hall Bulldogs rallied for a 10-7 victory over the Texarkana Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament at Everett Field.

Ruff finished with 3 RBI and winning pitcher Zack Motsinger banged out three singles and drove in two runs.

Drake Browning singled, doubled twice and tripled to claim four of Texarkana's 10 hits.