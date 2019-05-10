Woman given prison term for theft over $800,000

A Jonesboro woman who in November admitted embezzling more than $800,000 from her employer of 25 years, prompting the company's owners to impose a salary freeze on employees and take out a loan to make payroll taxes, was sentenced Thursday to 2½ years in federal prison.

Veronica Dillehay, 54, saw a few months knocked off her sentence because she has so far repaid over $171,000 of the stolen funds, but she also was required to continue making the remaining $640,751.01 in restitution, beginning while incarcerated.

While U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker denied a federal prosecutor's request to sentence Dillehay at the top of the guideline range, she also denied a defense attorney's request to sentence her below the range, to 18 months, as a reward for her efforts to pay off the debt. Baker settled on a 30-month sentence, at the low end of the guideline range.

Baker told Dillehay that while she came forward and pleaded guilty to a wire-fraud charge without requiring prosecutors to present her case before a federal grand jury, she only did so "when you got caught."

"You had to know the owners were paying money into the company to keep it afloat," Baker told Dillehay. "You knew people weren't getting raises and the state wasn't getting payroll taxes."

The fact that the funds were stolen bit by bit over a seven-year period, through 228 separately forged checks, also showed that Dillehay made "200 decisions to steal," Baker said.

John Craft, who owns 75% of the company, Mid-America Manufacturing Corp., said after the hearing that he couldn't figure out why the company was steadily losing money when it should be seeing bigger profits, and began going through the company's bank statements himself. He said that's when he discovered that Dillehay, his "Girl Friday," had drafted checks made payable to herself from the company's account, forged the signatures of people authorized to issue the checks and deposited them into her personal bank accounts.

Craft said his research started in October 2017 and took him back through the previous seven years, at which point he would have had to pay someone at the bank to dig further, which he declined to do.

"It just became normal that there wasn't any money," Craft said. "Finally, we had to start digging in our own pockets" just to keep the business going.

He said he has two other partners in the business, which opened in 1980 and makes machinery for the concrete-pipe industry. Dillehay, hired in 1992, had duties that included preparing checks to pay invoices to the company's suppliers, which gave her access to the company's bank account and financial information.

Craft, who attended the hearing with his wife, Paula, said the business is doing remarkably better financially since Dillehay was caught and fired.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris argued that even though defense attorney Blake Byrd submitted several letters of support for Dillehay to the court, "the fact that she had so much support," including the friendship of the owners, "actually weighs against her."

"She wasn't in a position where she had to steal to put food on the table for her family," Harris said, noting that Dillehay was making $3,000 a month when the fraud was discovered. She said Dillehay was able to get by with it "because she had their trust. She was like family to them."

The prosecutor noted that some of the stolen funds were even funneled through Dillehay's church.

As a result of Dillehay's thievery, Harris said, the company lost out on compounded interest and went without raises and bonuses.

"It had real consequences for real people," she said.

As with all restitution requirements, Baker ordered Dillehay to pay at least 50% of all funds available to her while she is in prison, followed by at least 10% of her gross monthly income upon release.

Dillehay was permitted to remain free until June 24, when she must self-report to prison.

