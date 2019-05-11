Sections
BRYANT 0, ROGERS 0 (PK 5-4)

by Jeff Krupsaw | Today at 4:36 p.m. 0comments

CONWAY — Bryant (16-2-2) advanced to the Class 6A boys state championship game for the first time when it outscored Rogers 5-4 on penalty kicks on Saturday afternoon at Conway’s McConnell Stadium.

Junior Jonathan Giron, the last of five Hornets to attempt a penalty kick after 100 minutes of scoreless action, punched the game-winner past Rogers goalie Anthony Garcia into the left corner of the net.

Bryant gained an advantage immediately in penalty kicks when goal-tender Codi Kirby deflected Trey Keith’s first attempt for Rogers (15-6-2).

It was the only miss by either side.

