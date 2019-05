CONWAY — No. 2-seeded Bryant scored twice in the second half to oust 6A-West top seed Bentonville 2-0 and advance to next week’s final against Conway.

Alyssa Fason scored on a breakaway with 25:36 remaining then Madison Humbard sealed the game with 12:20 left on a header that bounced off the outstretched hands of the Bentonville keeper.